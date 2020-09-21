TikTok, WeChat Banned – Privacy And Cybersecurity Experts Reaction

The Associated Press is among outlets reporting the US bans WeChat, TikTok from app stores, threatens shutdowns. Privacy and cybersecurity experts offer perspective.

Chloé Messdaghi, VP of Strategy,  Point3 Security
September 21, 2020
China has invoked similar social media bans on US platforms, citing similar data privacy concerns.
There are many layers to this issue but it comes down to a fundamental need for surveillance reform in defense of our first amendment rights. Social Media channels have evolved very rapidly and they benefited and profited greatly from an across the board, de facto trust we’ve placed in them. We’ve inherently accepted that they are allowed to collect our data for their purposes, without disclos ....
Jake Moore, Cybersecurity Specialist,  ESET
September 21, 2020
Users need to question whether installing an app and setting up an account is really worth the exchange in handing over their personal data.
All apps come with a level of risk and TikTok’s data collection practices aren’t that different to other advertising based businesses that flourish amongst the app stores. If anything, there are other apps that may even pose more of a threat due to the amount of data that they suck out of their devices in order for their business models to work. Users need to question whether installing an a ....
Saryu Nayyar, CEO,  Gurucul
September 21, 2020
The challenge is balancing public wants, national security perceptions, and valid cybersecurity concerns.
The Executive Order to block TikTok and WeChat is no surprise, as it was announced some time ago. The challenge is balancing public wants, national security perceptions, and valid cybersecurity concerns. Social media applications are important platforms for public discourse and influence, but we have seen numerous incidents where these platforms can be abused to any number of ends. It remains to ....
