Ticketmaster Fined £1.25m Over Payment Data Breach

The UK’s Information Commissioner’s Officer confirmed on Friday that it was fining Ticketmaster £1.25 million in relation to a data breach of the ticketing firm’s website back in 2018.
Miles Tappin
November 17, 2020
Vice President, EMEAThreatConnect
Organisations must learn from this and act quickly to ensure their customer data remains secure in the long term.
The true impact of the 2018 Ticketmaster data breach has finally been revealed, with over nine million customers having their personal details stolen. Organisations must learn from this and act quickly to ensure their customer data remains secure in the long term. Not doing the basics leaves the door open for cybercriminals. Organisations must understand the importance of fostering a culture of security to make better decisions and mitigate increasingly sophisticated and complex cyber threats. It’s vital that organisations begin to quantify the risks available to them, asking themselves how likely am I going to get attacked and how damaging will it be to their overall infrastructure. Organisations will then be able to prioritise how best to protect their customers, helping security teams focus on the most important tasks at hand. Coupling risk quantification with intelligence sharing will guarantee a united and streamlined approach to protecting customers. The more information organisations are able to discover, the better their data driven decision making process becomes – in turn minimising organisational risks. With continuous insight, there is no doubt that threats can be mitigated as organisations collect the data, connect the dots, and understand the true nature of the threats they face. Read Less