Thousands Of British Passports Left Exposed On Unsecured AWS Bucket

It has been reported that an unsecured database on Amazon has been discovered, exposing sensitive information and passport scans on thousands of employees. The information, including thousands of passport scans, tax documents, background checks, job applications, expense forms, scanned contracts, emails, and salary details, was stored on an Amazon Web Services (AWS) S3 bucket. The unencrypted database was exposed for an unknown amount of time impacting consultancy firms such as Garraway Consultants, Dynamic Partners, IQ Consulting, Eximius Consultants Limited, Winchester Ltd, Partners Associates Ltd, and others. While many of these firms are no longer in business, the exposed PII still relates to existing people who could be at risk.