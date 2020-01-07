The Media Trust Comments On HappyHotel Search Engine Breach By Security Experts January 7, 2020 129 0 Dot Your Expert Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Google LinkedIn Email A Japanese search engine used for locating Love Hotels in Japan has been breached. Similar to the Ashley Madison breach, customers are awaiting the fall-out should the data be posted online. EXPERTS COMMENTS Mike Bittner, Associate Director of Digital Security and Operations, The Media Trust January 07, 2020 Users will want to keep their data private and protect information on their activities from public exposure. An aggregator like HappyHotel is not your average hotel booking site--it's neither for family vacations or for business trips. Users will want to keep their data private and protect information on their activities from public exposure. Apart from exploiting data for identity theft or various other forms of fraud, bad actors can extort money from users and cause irreparable damage to their private and public lives. Site owners that facilitate sensitive activities that users wouldn't want made public should exercise extra security precautions to prevent breaches. Their sites, not to mention the digital third parties that support it, are likely in the crosshairs of bad actors who want to score and profit from extra-sensitive information. Share Like(3) If you are an expert on this topic: Dot Your Expert Comments SUBSCRIBE to alert when new comments are posted on this news. : Subscribe Join the Conversation Join the Conversation Cancel Reply Will not be published. Website In this article Expert Comments
A Japanese search engine used for locating Love Hotels in Japan has been breached. Similar to the Ashley Madison breach, customers are awaiting the fall-out should the data be posted online.
