The Marriott Subject To Lawsuit After Data Breach – Industry Comment

Stuart Reed, UK Director, Orange Cyberdefense
August 19, 2020
Preventative measures are simply not sufficient.
The news of an impending lawsuit against The Marriott is the latest in a series of blow suffered by the international hotel group. Having already been served with a £100 million fine last year, this should serve as a wake-up call to organisations of all sizes of the potential severity of penalties faced by those who fail to recognise that cybersecurity can no longer be treated as a lower priority ....The news of an impending lawsuit against The Marriott is the latest in a series of blow suffered by the international hotel group. Having already been served with a £100 million fine last year, this should serve as a wake-up call to organisations of all sizes of the potential severity of penalties faced by those who fail to recognise that cybersecurity can no longer be treated as a lower priority activity. It is essential that all organisations take the utmost care and due diligence when applying relevant processes and procedures for good data hygiene. As well as being subject to GDPR and the legal, financial and reputational implications that come with it, organisations have a duty of care to their customers. Preventative measures are simply not sufficient. There must also be ongoing monitoring of key systems and robust response procedures in place to minimise the impact should the worst happen and a breach occur. It is now very clear the consequence of poor cybersecurity is no longer just damage to intangible items such as brand reputation. Organisations are now faced with direct legal and financial consequences if they are unable to demonstrate a mature approach to cybersecurity. These penalties that are now being inflicted without hesitation. Cybersecurity is the responsibility of all within the organisation. Ongoing education and awareness amongst employees from the board down is critical to ensuring a layered approach of people, process and technology, and to preventing costly customer data breaches.
