The Marriott Subject To Lawsuit After Data Breach – Industry Comment

267 0
Dot Your Expert Comments
Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Google LinkedIn Email

Following news that The Marriot is facing a lawsuit in London’s High Court for its alleged failure to protect the personal data in 2018, please see comment below from cybersecurity experts.

EXPERTS COMMENTS
Darren Wray, CTO & Co-founder ,  Guardum
August 19, 2020
Article 82 of the GDPR is in a little bit of a backwater and is often forgotten about.
Article 82 of the GDPR is in a little bit of a backwater and is often forgotten about. That is all about to change though with the, in my opinion, much-anticipated case against Marriot. The GDPR allows any person who has suffered material or non-material damage as a result of an infringement of the GDPR, the right to receive compensation from the data controller or processor for the damage suffer ....
[Read More >>]
Stuart Reed, UK Director,  Orange Cyberdefense
August 19, 2020
Preventative measures are simply not sufficient.
The news of an impending lawsuit against The Marriott is the latest in a series of blow suffered by the international hotel group. Having already been served with a £100 million fine last year, this should serve as a wake-up call to organisations of all sizes of the potential severity of penalties faced by those who fail to recognise that cybersecurity can no longer be treated as a lower priority ....
[Read More >>]

If you are an expert on this topic:

Submit Your Expert Comments
In this article