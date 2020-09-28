Test And Trace Whistleblowers to Expose ‘Chaos’ On Today’s Panorama

Following controversy and technical problems around NHS Test and Trace, BBC’s Panorama will hear from whistleblowers working inside the tracking system this evening. According to the BBC, these individuals are “so concerned about NHS Test and Trace that they are speaking out to reveal […] a system that does not appear to them to be working”. A crucial element of the UK’s response to the Covid-19 pandemic, the tracing programme has already been subject to fears around privacy, location tracking, and data misuse – and the official app was launched just last week.

Jake Moore, Cybersecurity Specialist,  ESET
September 28, 2020
Initially, contact tracing was offered to the government in two very different ways – centralised and decentralised.
Initially, contact tracing was offered to the government in two very different ways – centralised and decentralised. When they first opted for centralised tracing, this came with massive concerns around security and safety, due to fears around who would own the data, how they would store it, and if they would be able to track individuals. Fortunately, the government then listened to independent ....
