Tesco Sends Security Warning To 600,000 Clubcard Holders – Experts Insight

Yesterday, it was reported that Tesco was experiencing security issues, and had issued new Clubcards to 600,000 account holders. The supermarket giant said it believed a database of stolen usernames and passwords from other platforms had been tried out on its websites and may have worked in some cases. No financial data was accessed, and its systems have not been hacked, it added. It said this was a precautionary measure and apologized for the inconvenience.

