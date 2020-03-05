Tesco Sends Security Warning To 600,000 Clubcard Holders – Experts Insight

153 0
Dot Your Expert Comments
Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Google LinkedIn Email

Yesterday, it was reported that Tesco was experiencing security issues, and had issued new Clubcards to 600,000 account holders. The supermarket giant said it believed a database of stolen usernames and passwords from other platforms had been tried out on its websites and may have worked in some cases. No financial data was accessed, and its systems have not been hacked, it added. It said this was a precautionary measure and apologized for the inconvenience.

EXPERTS COMMENTS
Jake Olcott, VP of Government Affairs,  BitSight
March 05, 2020
Companies must continuously monitor their vendor relationships in order to get a better handle on supply chain risk.
It’s no wonder that third-party risk has become the most significant cyber issue for organisations around the globe - lax understanding of third parties' security posture and practices is creating a massive weak spot for all organisations across all industries. Companies must continuously monitor their vendor relationships in order to get a better handle on supply chain risk. ....
[Read More >>]
Lisa Baergen, VP of Marketing ,  NuData Security
March 05, 2020
90% of attacks start with some sort of automation, credential stuffing being a prominent one.
90% of attacks start with some sort of automation, credential stuffing being a prominent one. The software for credential stuffing is so affordable that this type of attack has now become accessible for almost anyone. Hackers can now automatically cycle through thousands of username and password pairs and match them against login portals in a short period of time, until a match with an existing ac ....
[Read More >>]
Paul Bischoff, Privacy Advocate,  Comparitech
March 05, 2020
The attack demonstrates why customers should never reuse passwords across multiple accounts.
Hackers hit Tesco with an attack known as credential stuffing. In this attack, hackers attempt to log into accounts using usernames and passwords leaked from previous, unrelated data breaches and other sources. The attack demonstrates why customers should never reuse passwords across multiple accounts. If one account is compromised, criminals will attempt to reuse the same usernames and passwords ....
[Read More >>]

If you are an expert on this topic:

Dot Your Expert Comments

SUBSCRIBE to alert when new comments are posted on this news. :


In this article