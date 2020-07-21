Telecom Argentina Hit with $7.5 Million Ransom – Expert Commentary

Over the weekend, the REvil (Sodinokibi) ransomware group targeted Telecom Argentina, one of the country’s largest internet service providers. The group is now demanding $7.5 million in ransom, and that sum will supposedly double after three days. The incident did not cause any damage to the ISP’s customers, but the company’s official websites have been down since Saturday and 18,000 computers have been infected after the hackers gained control of an internal domain admin.