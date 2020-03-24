Tech Giant GE Discloses Data Breach – Experts Reaction

Fortune 500 technology giant General Electric (GE) disclosed that personally identifiable information of current and former GE employees, as well as beneficiaries, was exposed in a security incident experienced by one of its service providers. GE says in a notice of data breach filed with the Office of the California Attorney General that Canon Business Process Services (Canon), a GE service provider, had one of their employees’ email accounts breached by an unauthorized party in February.

