Swatch shuts down some technology systems after cyber attack

As reported by IT News, Swatch Group shut down some of its technology systems after detecting a cyberattack over the weekend, the world’s biggest watchmaker said.

Swatch Group confirms that it has identified clear signs of a developing cyber-attack on some of its IT systems during the weekend,” the company said in an emailed statement, confirming a report by Swiss news agency AWP. A shutdown of some of its systems – which the group conducted on a precautionary basis – had affected some of its operations, Swatch said, without specifying which operations were affected.