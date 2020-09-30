Swatch shuts down some technology systems after cyber attack

As reported by IT News, Swatch Group shut down some of its technology systems after detecting a cyberattack over the weekend, the world’s biggest watchmaker said.

Swatch Group confirms that it has identified clear signs of a developing cyber-attack on some of its IT systems during the weekend,” the company said in an emailed statement, confirming a report by Swiss news agency AWP. A shutdown of some of its systems – which the group conducted on a precautionary basis – had affected some of its operations, Swatch said, without specifying which operations were affected.

EXPERTS COMMENTS
Jake Moore, Cybersecurity Specialist,  ESET
September 30, 2020
Vulnerability analysis can take time but it is safer to patch correctly than leave yourself open to further attacks.
Pulling the plug in the midst of an attack may seem like a knee-jerk reaction, but this quick thinking can often save costs in the long run. In combatting a cyberattack, securing the perimeter is the first priority, but it is then vital to understand how the attack occurred and to locate and patch the weak spots. Vulnerability analysis can take time but it is safer to patch correctly than leave yourself open to further attacks.
In this article