Stupid Facebook Mistake Finally Catches Malicious Hacker With 1 Million Stolen Identities

Another twisted tale from the research team at Check Point has been published on May 28, detailing its investigation to expose the real identity of an infamous super-hacker responsible for attacks on 5,000 websites, the theft of the private data for a least a million people, and the sale of stolen credit cards. Despite the thefts, the UGNazi-affiliated hacker pushed an anti-establishment message, but he was caught after making a stupidly simple mistake on Facebook.

EXPERTS COMMENTS
Chris Hauk, Consumer Privacy Champion,  Pixel Privacy
May 29, 2020
Kudos to the research team at Check Point for staying vigilant and persisting in its investigation into "VandaTheGod."
Paul Bischoff, Privacy Advocate,  Comparitech
May 29, 2020
Twitter's rules (https://help.twitter.com/en/rules-and-policies/twitter-rules) don't explicitly disallow posts depicting criminal activity.
