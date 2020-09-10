Students encouraged to be on their guard for phishing scams as payments start

The Student Loans Company (SLC) has encouraged students to be on their guard for phishing scams as the company is preparing to pay Maintenance Loan funding to around 1.1 million students throughout September. As payments make their way to students, the company is warning Freshers and returning students to not be tricked into disclosing personal details or clicking on links in emails or text messages, as they could be installing malware.

Fraudsters can target students with bogus emails and SMS around the three loan payment dates in September, January, and April each year. In the last two academic years alone, SLC’s dedicated Customer Compliance teams have prevented over half a million pounds from being phished from students’ loans.