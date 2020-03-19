Student Loans Company Hit By 5.5 Million Cyberattacks In 2019

According to ITProPortal, the UK’s Student Loans Company (SCL) was hit by more than 5,000,000 email attacks last year, new figures from Griffin Law suggest. Data obtained via a Freedom of Information (FOI) Act request suggests the organisation encountered 10,125 malware attacks and 19,188 phishing attacks – the remaining 5,415,960 were spam. The SCL says it managed to successfully defend itself from all the attacks.