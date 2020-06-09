South Africa’s Life Healthcare Hit By Cyber Attack

As reported by Reuters, South Africa’s Life Healthcare said on Tuesday its southern African operation was hit by a cyber attack affecting its admissions systems, business processing systems and email servers, but is yet to determine the extent to which data has been compromised.

The hospital operator said its patient care was not impacted and an investigation into the incident is underway. Southern Africa is Life Healthcare’s biggest market that includes Botswana. The company said its hospitals and administrative offices continue to function with some delays, after having switched to backup systems.

Jake Moore, Cybersecurity Specialist,  ESET
June 09, 2020
Calling all the hallmarks of ransomware, I would imagine that Life Healthcare are in a dilemma as to if or how to pay.
