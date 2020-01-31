Social Captain Instagram Account Exposed And Experts Reactions

Social Captain, the social media boosting service, which bills itself as a service to increase user’s Instagram followers, has exposed thousands of Instagram account passwords after storing them in unencrypted plain text.

