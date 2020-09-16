Smart home devices, apps a major ‘weak link’ in corporate cyber security – Expert Reaction

Trend Micro’s Head in the Clouds study surveyed more than 13,000 remote workers across 27 countries to find out more about the habits of distributed workforces during the pandemic. The main results are:

39% of workers use personal devices to access corporate data.

More than one third (36%) of remote workers surveyed do not have basic password protection on all personal devices.

More than half (52%) of global remote workers have IoT devices connected to their home network.

