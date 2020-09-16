Smart home devices, apps a major ‘weak link’ in corporate cyber security – Expert Reaction


Trend Micro’s Head in the Clouds study surveyed more than 13,000 remote workers across 27 countries to find out more about the habits of distributed workforces during the pandemic. The main results are:

  •   39% of workers use personal devices to access corporate data.
  •   More than one third (36%) of remote workers surveyed do not have basic password protection on all personal devices.
  •   More than half (52%) of global remote workers have IoT devices connected to their home network.
  •   10% using lesser-known brands
EXPERTS COMMENTS
Moreno Carullo, Co-founder and CTO,  Nozomi Networks
September 16, 2020
SRA is now being widely used to help companies survive and thrive.
As the world sorts itself out during and post-pandemic, one thing is certain – remote working is here to stay. Fortunately, technology can provide the visibility needed to secure operational access, whether employees are working from the office or at home. While this level of flexibility hasn’t been so readily embraced in the past, secure remote access (SRA) is now being widely used to help co ....
[Read More >>]

