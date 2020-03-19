Skyrocketing VPN Usage – Experts Input

With the spread of the Coronavirus and people working from home, there has been a 53% spike in Virtual Private Network (VPN) usage in the US and a significant increase from around the world according to Atlas VPN.
EXPERTS COMMENTS
Justin Jett, Director of Audit and Compliance , Plixer
March 19, 2020
Organizations that are building out their VPN capabilities need to be sure to properly deploy and patch their systems.
As the number of employees working from home continues to rise, businesses must ensure that their VPN is in a position to offer their employees the same experience as though they were working in the office. Bandwidth can be a serious strain for businesses not used to a majority of their users connecting from home. IT must be sure to educate their users, so they are aware of the impact on everyone ....As the number of employees working from home continues to rise, businesses must ensure that their VPN is in a position to offer their employees the same experience as though they were working in the office. Bandwidth can be a serious strain for businesses not used to a majority of their users connecting from home. IT must be sure to educate their users, so they are aware of the impact on everyone and to limit their bandwidth-heavy activity, like Netflix streaming, to outside of office hours. This will ensure that productivity doesn’t drop and that users don’t try to forgo the VPN altogether, which could have dire consequences for the security of the business. Organizations that are building out their VPN capabilities need to be sure to properly deploy and patch their systems to prevent vulnerabilities from opening up their corporate network to malicious actors. By taking advantage of network traffic metadata, businesses can measure user experience over the VPN, detect malicious activity, and maintain visibility even when employees are no longer in the physical office.
