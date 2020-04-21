Singapore Warns Political Parties Of Cybersecurity Threats, Election Interference

With general elections expected to be held within a year, Singapore’s political parties have been issued advisories about the threat of foreign interference and cybersecurity threats. They are urged to seek out precautionary measures to safeguard their ICT infrastructure, data, as well as online accounts. The city-state’s Ministry of Home Affairs, Cyber Security Agency, and Elections Department on Monday said there had been many reports of foreign interference over the past few years in elections overseas, including the French presidential and German federal elections in 2017 as well as the US mid-term and Italian general elections in 2018.

EXPERTS COMMENTS
Javvad Malik, Security Awareness Advocate,  KnowBe4
April 21, 2020
Social media platforms, in particular, have a huge role to play in containing the spread of fake news or misinformation.
With the world's focus all on Coronavirus, it can be easy to forget other issues. Actors behind misinformation campaigns are still hugely active and will continue to try and disrupt elections. Social media platforms, in particular, have a huge role to play in containing the spread of fake news or misinformation. Be that today with COVID-19 conspiracy theories or for upcoming elections around the ....
Tim Mackey, Principal Security Strategist,  Synopsys CyRC
April 21, 2020
Put another way, given a specific threat, how exploitable is it and what methods could be employed to determine if an attack is underway.
The democratic election process has always invited debate and expression of opinions within the population, but which also presented a target for political parties, lobbyists and external operatives to manipulate. In decades past, such influence over opinion was comparatively easy to identify relative to that of today’s digital world. Unfortunately, social media platforms and digital impersonati ....
