Siemens, Moxa Devices Exposed To DoS Attacks By Profinet Vulnerability – Experts Reaction

395 0
Dot Your Expert Comments
Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Google LinkedIn Email

In response to reports that a serious vulnerability found in the Profinet industrial communication protocol exposes devices from Siemens, Moxa and possibly other vendors to denial-of-service attacks, cybersecurity experts offer perspective.

EXPERTS COMMENTS
Javvad Malik, Security Awareness Advocate,  KnowBe4
February 17, 2020
Organisations should also invest in staff training to ensure they have the required skills.
This is an interesting vulnerability as it can be triggered accidentally by employee misconfiguration and go undetected. This is similar in nature to how we see a constant slew of cloud buckets which are misconfigured to expose private records to the public. It highlights the underlying issue and the importance of having a strong security culture throughout an organisation so that each employee ....
[Read More >>]
James McQuiggan, Security Awareness Advocate,  KnowBe4
February 17, 2020
Organizations can't simply block the Profinet protocol.
Recently Profinet released a press release that Profinet International are improving the security of their protocol, so the timing of this vulnerability is key. This vulnerability also includes a Remote Code Execution capability, so this needs to be a priority to all organizations that use Profinet and to patch as soon as possible. This vulnerability will give anyone that is in the network to impa ....
[Read More >>]

If you are an expert on this topic:

Dot Your Expert Comments

SUBSCRIBE to alert when new comments are posted on this news. :


In this article