Siemens, Moxa Devices Exposed To DoS Attacks By Profinet Vulnerability – Experts Reaction

In response to reports that a serious vulnerability found in the Profinet industrial communication protocol exposes devices from Siemens, Moxa and possibly other vendors to denial-of-service attacks, cybersecurity experts offer perspective.
James McQuiggan, Security Awareness Advocate, KnowBe4
February 17, 2020
Organizations can't simply block the Profinet protocol.
Recently Profinet released a press release that Profinet International are improving the security of their protocol, so the timing of this vulnerability is key. This vulnerability also includes a Remote Code Execution capability, so this needs to be a priority to all organizations that use Profinet and to patch as soon as possible. This vulnerability will give anyone that is in the network to impa ....Recently Profinet released a press release that Profinet International are improving the security of their protocol, so the timing of this vulnerability is key. This vulnerability also includes a Remote Code Execution capability, so this needs to be a priority to all organizations that use Profinet and to patch as soon as possible. This vulnerability will give anyone that is in the network to impact the devices without needing to authenticate and can be done remotely through the profinet protocol. Organizations can't simply block the Profinet protocol and will need increase monitoring and consider the communication strictly between the necessary devices to prevent an attack. If a criminal hacker gains access to the ICS network they could cause serious damage to the devices. It is important for organizations to have their ICS networks isolated, not necessarily air gapped but have encrypted communications and consider using a separate system, possible a jump host to gain access to the network from the corporate network, instead of allowing a many corporate to many ICS system connection.
