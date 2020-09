News broke overnight that rogue employees at Shopify stole data from more than 100 merchants, which potentially exposed consumer data for those that shopped on the e-commerce sites using the company’s software.

Compromised data may include emails, names, addresses, and order details. The employees have since been terminated, and the FBI is assisting in an investigation.

More information: https://www.businessinsider. com/rogue-shopify-employees- stolen-customer-data-200- shops-2020-9?r=US&IR=T