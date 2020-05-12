ShinyHunters Leak 73 Million Users’ Data – Expert Insight

A hacking group known as ShinyHunters has put up a huge cache of stolen user details online, according to TechRadar. The hackers were able to steal the data of over 73 million users from various websites, including online dating app Zoosk and printing service Chatbooks, which is now up for sale for approximately $18,000 on underground marketplaces. The group was also behind the recent attack on the Indian online learning platform Unacademy, stealing a database of over 22 million users that was listed online for $2,000. Chatbooks has advised its users to update their login credentials for the service.

Jake Moore, Cybersecurity Specialist,  ESET
May 12, 2020
It is extremely important that those affected change their passwords and take a look at their password hygiene.
Individuals at risk should be contacted by the companies that have been compromised, and it is vital that they do not ignore these warning emails. It is extremely important that those affected change their passwords and take a look at their password hygiene. This latest underground sale acts as a plain and simple reminder that connected devices can be compromised if users don't abide by basic pr
