ShinyHunters Leak 73 Million Users’ Data – Expert Insight

A hacking group known as ShinyHunters has put up a huge cache of stolen user details online, according to TechRadar. The hackers were able to steal the data of over 73 million users from various websites, including online dating app Zoosk and printing service Chatbooks, which is now up for sale for approximately $18,000 on underground marketplaces. The group was also behind the recent attack on the Indian online learning platform Unacademy, stealing a database of over 22 million users that was listed online for $2,000. Chatbooks has advised its users to update their login credentials for the service.