Shark Tank’s Barbara Corcoran Is Out $400K In Phishing Scam – Expert Commentary

“Shark Tank” star Barbara Corcoran recently admitted to losing nearly $400,000 due to a convincing email phishing scam. A cybercriminal pretending to be Corcoran’s assistant emailed a fake invoice for a real estate renovation to Corcoran’s bookkeeper. The scam was found out only after the money was wired and the bookkeeper sent a message to the real email address of Corcoran’s assistant to let her know that the payment was made.