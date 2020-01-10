SHA-1 Attacks On Upswing – Expert Comments

According to new research, attacks on the SHA-1 hashing algorithm just got a lot more dangerous with the discovery of a cheaper, more practical version of SHA-1 collision attacks. Hashing algorithms are used to compute the keys used in public key encryption which is essential to the security of nearly every web transaction.

Although the industry has been trying to move away from SHA-1 for years, Venafi has found more than 6 million SHA-1 certificates still in use on public facing websites.