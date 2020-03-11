Sextortion Hackers Use ‘Friend’s Naked Girlfriend’ Lure

As reported by the BBC, a novel attempt to convince people to open malicious email attachments is spreading online, purporting to offer nude photos of a friend’s girlfriend. Instead of threatening to distribute stolen private images, this new attempt claims to have already “sextorted” the recipient’s friend, who refused to pay. It tells them it is now emailing nude photos to every contact of the supposed victim – and to check the attachment. Recipients who click on the attachment open a Word document with a blurred image that hints at possibly sexual content – and instructions on how to “enable content”. Doing so downloads a malicious application.