Severe Vulnerabilities Discovered In GE Medical Devices

It has been reported that the US Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Agency (CISA) today issued an advisory for six high-severity security vulnerabilities in patient monitoring devices. These flaws could allow an attacker to make changes at the software level of a device and in doing so interfere with its functionality, render it unusable, change alarm settings, or expose personal health information.

Jonathan Knudsen, Senior Security Strategist ,  Synopsys
January 27, 2020
Security is a part of every phase of the SDLC.
Software is the critical infrastructure that is the foundation for nearly everything else in the modern world. In healthcare, vulnerabilities in software can expose devices and systems to attack or misuse, which ultimately could have adverse effects on patient health. Reducing risk is a matter of finding and fixing vulnerabilities. The way this happened with MDhex was that security researchers lo ....
