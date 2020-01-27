Severe Vulnerabilities Discovered In GE Medical Devices

It has been reported that the US Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Agency (CISA) today issued an advisory for six high-severity security vulnerabilities in patient monitoring devices. These flaws could allow an attacker to make changes at the software level of a device and in doing so interfere with its functionality, render it unusable, change alarm settings, or expose personal health information.
EXPERTS COMMENTS
If you are an expert on this topic:
SUBSCRIBE to alert when new comments are posted on this news. :
[Read More >>]