Security researcher Bob Diachenko discovered a publicly available Elasticsearch instance that housed over 5B+ records, which appeared to belong to UK-based security company Keepnet Labs. The irony of the discovery is that it was a ‘data breach database’, a massive collection of previously reported and possibly not reported security incidents spanning from 2012 to 2019. The exposed data included:

hashtype

hashtype leak date year

leak date year password

password email

email email domain

email domain source of the leak