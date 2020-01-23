Security Implications: Seattle-Area Voters To Vote By Smartphone In 1st For U.S. Elections

It has been reported that a district encompassing Greater Seattle is set to become the first in which every voter can cast a ballot using a smartphone — a historic moment for American democracy. The King Conservation District, a state environmental agency that encompasses Seattle and more than 30 other cities, is scheduled to detail the plan at a news conference on Wednesday. About 1.2 million eligible voters could take part.
