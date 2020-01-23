Security Implications: Seattle-Area Voters To Vote By Smartphone In 1st For U.S. Elections

121 0
Dot Your Expert Comments
Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Google LinkedIn Email

It has been reported that a district encompassing Greater Seattle is set to become the first in which every voter can cast a ballot using a smartphone — a historic moment for American democracy. The King Conservation District, a state environmental agency that encompasses Seattle and more than 30 other cities, is scheduled to detail the plan at a news conference on Wednesday. About 1.2 million eligible voters could take part.

EXPERTS COMMENTS
Thomas Richards, Principal Consultant,  Synopsys
January 23, 2020
Based on the article, the voting software will require only the name and date-of-birth of the voter to allow them to vote.
Mobile voting is an appealing option to engage more voters by removing the time and physical space requirements of going to a polling place to vote. However, mobile voting presents additional security concerns that should be taken into account before rolling out a program. Based on the article, the voting software will require only the name and date-of-birth of the voter to allow them to vote. The ....
[Read More >>]

If you are an expert on this topic:

Dot Your Expert Comments

SUBSCRIBE to alert when new comments are posted on this news. :


In this article