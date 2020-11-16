Security Flaw In Smart TVs Grants Hackers Access

Security researchers have discovered a security flaw in Android-based TCL smart TVs, according to PC Mag. A three-month investigation from security researcher “Sick Codes” and Shutterstock application security engineer John Jackson discovered that the file system of TCL smart TV can be assessed over WiFi via an undocumented TCP/IP port.The cybersecurity expert commented below in response to this research.
Jake Moore
November 16, 2020
Cybersecurity Specialist, ESET
Any smart device in the home poses a risk and, as malicious actors get more sophisticated.
Even security-conscious people tend to forget that smart TVs can have vulnerabilities that can be exploited to gain access to home networks and personal accounts. Any smart device in the home poses a risk and, as malicious actors get more sophisticated, the more difficult it is to protect our ever-increasing smart home networks. Smart TV protection is available but is not on many people’s radar as they associate cyber threats with more obvious devices, such as laptops and phones. The truth is that as threats get more advanced, cyber criminals make the most of devices that aren’t being monitored and or protected. Read Less