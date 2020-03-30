Security Experts Re: Ryuk Ransomware Targets Hospitals

According to Bleeping Computer, the Ryuk Ransomware operators continue to target hospitals even as these organizations are overwhelmed during the Coronavirus pandemic.
Patrick Hamilton, Security Evangelist ,  Lucy Security
March 30, 2020
Cybercriminals don’t care whether you survive COVID-19 or not.
Cybercriminals don’t care whether you survive COVID-19 or not. They care about one thing: gaining from your exposure. We know how stop these guys because we know lack of awareness is the greatest vulnerability. ....
Colin Bastable, CEO ,  Lucy Security
March 30, 2020
Regular training through simulated, realistic attacks reduces peoples’ vulnerability 10 fold.
Healthcare is the richest target for hackers, who are never going to let the proverbial crisis go to waste. The pandemic is going to be a big payday for many cybercriminals and state-backed bad actors. Using security awareness training in a holistic, work-centered context, security teams can minimize the risks of successful ransomware attacks by patching people as well as systems. Regular training ....
Salah Nassar, Vice President of Marketing ,  CipherCloud
March 30, 2020
IT teams need to get visibility into the data and user activity of remote workers to ensure sensitive data and PII is protected.
The sudden influx of remote workers due to the coronavirus pandemic has put a strain on every business, including healthcare. As most employees transition to work from home, the number one problem healthcare organizations are struggling with is ensuring healthcare data integrity and HIPAA compliance. IT teams need to get visibility into the data and user activity of remote workers to ensure sensit ....
