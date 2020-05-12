Security Experts Re: Pitney Bowes Attacked By Maze Ransomware – Again

Pitney Bowes has been attacked by Maze ransomware for the second time in 7 months. The Maze gang has been very active this year, being behind a large number of high-profile ransomware infections, such as Chubb, Cognizant, Bouygues Construction, Southwire, the city of Pensacola, and more.
Colin Bastable, CEO , Lucy Security
May 12, 2020
Ransomware attacks are carefully planned and meticulously executed, starting with research to identify target organizations.
With the pandemic still keeping global workforces out of the office, C suites are starting to realize that they need to patch their people against ransomware attacks. But the hackers are always ahead of the game. Ransomware attacks are carefully planned and meticulously executed, starting with research to identify target organizations and their employees through Linkedin, Facebook, Twitter and onl ....With the pandemic still keeping global workforces out of the office, C suites are starting to realize that they need to patch their people against ransomware attacks. But the hackers are always ahead of the game. Ransomware attacks are carefully planned and meticulously executed, starting with research to identify target organizations and their employees through Linkedin, Facebook, Twitter and online news searches. Spoof emails are highly effective under normal circumstances but in these difficult circumstances they are even more dangerous. Ransomware attacks may be launched weeks and months before they are executed, and it is very difficult to ensure that the hackers have been eradicated. Just like the corona virus, they can lie dormant and re-emerge.
