Security Experts Re: Pitney Bowes Attacked By Maze Ransomware – Again

Pitney Bowes has been attacked by Maze ransomware for the second time in 7 months. The Maze gang has been very active this year, being behind a large number of high-profile ransomware infections, such as Chubb, Cognizant, Bouygues Construction, Southwire, the city of Pensacola, and more.

Tim Chiu, Vice President of Marketing,  K2 Cyber Security
May 12, 2020
Cybercriminals are also working harder than ever, and now you’ve got a recipe for disaster.
During this unprecedented time, organizations are rushing to get remote employees access to corporate resources. A by-product of this urgency has been using unpatched and older versions of software like VPNs that, instead of making work from home more secure, in actuality introduce more vulnerabilities. Cybercriminals are also working harder than ever, and now you’ve got a recipe for disaste ....
Colin Bastable, CEO ,  Lucy Security
May 12, 2020
Ransomware attacks are carefully planned and meticulously executed, starting with research to identify target organizations.
With the pandemic still keeping global workforces out of the office, C suites are starting to realize that they need to patch their people against ransomware attacks. But the hackers are always ahead of the game. Ransomware attacks are carefully planned and meticulously executed, starting with research to identify target organizations and their employees through Linkedin, Facebook, Twitter and onl ....
