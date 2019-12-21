Security Experts On Critical Security Flaw Puts Millions Of Children Smartwatches At Risk

Research has found child-tracking smartwatches to contain severe security flaws allowing unauthorized persons, whether with or without bad intentions, to monitor children’s locations. According to research conducted by Pen Test Partners, a company that conducts penetration tests to see if a device offers adequate security, anyone with access to the internet (and a particular set of skills) can access information about the real-time GPS location of children wearing a smartwatch, or carrying a GPS tracker, from a Chinese company called ThinkRace.

In addition to accessing their GPS location, unauthorized persons can also spy on these children and/or listen to the audio recordings they make via the said smartwatches. In the report, Pen Test’s Vangelis Stykas even included an image showing GPS locations revealing his son’s whereabouts. This info, he said, can be accessed “without needing to authenticate to the correct API account.”

Full story here: https://www.ibtimes.com/ cloud-vulnerabilities-expose- millions-child-tracking- smartwatches-2888641