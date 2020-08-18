Security Experts On Carnival Hit With Ransomware Attack Exposing Data

Carnival Corporation, largest cruise operator in the world with over 150,000 employees and 13 million guests annually, has been hit with a ransonware attack expsoing data of customers and employees. Cybersecurity experts reacted below.

EXPERTS COMMENTS
Dan Panesar, Director UK & Ireland,  Securonix
August 18, 2020
Security teams need to spend less time managing the systems and more time addressing the threats.
The Carnival data breach is particularly nasty as the hackers have gained access and stolen the 'holy grail' of information, including personal details, credit cards and social security numbers; all the essentials to perform some pretty nasty identity fraud on its customers. It appears the attackers have used the classic diversion of a ransomware attack to divert attention to the real focus of ....
[Read More >>]
Anurag Kahol, CTO,  Bitglass
August 18, 2020
This includes solutions that can automatically block malware in the cloud that is both at rest or in transit.
The travel industry is an extremely attractive target to cybercriminals, as they can collect and store personally identifiable information (PII) on billions of passengers every year, including passport numbers, credit card information, email addresses and much more. Whilst it's unclear at this time how the hackers infiltrated Carnival's systems, they have said the attackers "accessed and encry ....
[Read More >>]
Tim Bandos, Vice President of Cybersecurity,  Digital Guardian
August 18, 2020
Ransomware is incredibly dangerous as it not only encrypts sensitive data, rendering it inaccessible, but it can also disrupt critical applications.
Ransomware is incredibly dangerous as it not only encrypts sensitive data, rendering it inaccessible, but it can also disrupt critical applications and systems, causing major outages and stoppages in operations. We can expect cybercriminals to continue to exploit common vulnerabilities in these types of opportunistic ransomware campaigns - and we strongly encourage companies to patch vulnerabiliti ....
[Read More >>]
Richard Cassidy, Senior Director of Security Strategy ,  Exabeam
August 18, 2020
In fact, some experts predict that by the end of 2021, ransomware will hit a business every 11 seconds.
A recent report revealed that 82% of SOCs are confident in their ability to detect cyberthreats, but with 40% also reporting staff shortages and only 22% of frontline workers tracking dwell time, it's no surprise attacks like this keep happening. Compounding this issue, the sophistication of criminals and easy access to ransomware-as-a-service (RaaS) are rising, so we can expect to see this inc ....
[Read More >>]

