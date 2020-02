In its new FBI Internet Crime Report, the FBI said it received 467,361 internet and cyber-crime complaints in 2019, and that almost half of the reported losses — an estimated $1.77 billion — came from reports of BEC (Business Email Compromise), also known as EAC (Email Account Compromise) crimes.

