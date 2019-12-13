Legislation to protect the nation’s electric grid against cyber attacks was added to the final version of the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), which passed the House Wednesday by a vote of 3777 to 48. The program’s recommendations would require a national strategy, crafted by federal agencies and the energy industry, and a 2-year pilot program to consider ways to help secure the grid against cyber attacks.
Security Expert re: New Legislation Passes To Help Protect The Nation’s Grid Against Cyber Attacks
Legislation to protect the nation’s electric grid against cyber attacks was added to the final version of the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), which passed the House Wednesday by a vote of 3777 to 48. The program’s recommendations would require a national strategy, crafted by federal agencies and the energy industry, and a 2-year pilot program to consider ways to help secure the grid against cyber attacks.
https://www.govinfosecurity.
com/electrical-grid- cybersecurity-measure- advances-a-13494
If you are an expert on this topic:Dot Your Expert Comments
SUBSCRIBE to alert when new comments are posted on this news. :
Join the Conversation
In this article