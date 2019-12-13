Security Expert re: New Legislation Passes To Help Protect The Nation’s Grid Against Cyber Attacks

978 0
Dot Your Expert Comments
Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Google LinkedIn Email

Legislation to protect the nation’s electric grid against cyber attacks was added to the final version of the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA),  which passed the House Wednesday by a vote of 3777 to 48.  The program’s recommendations would require a national strategy, crafted by federal agencies and the energy industry, and a 2-year pilot program to consider ways to help secure the grid against cyber attacks.

https://www.govinfosecurity.com/electrical-grid-cybersecurity-measure-advances-a-13494

EXPERTS COMMENTS
George Wrenn, Founder and CEO,  CyberSaint Security
December 13, 2019
This bill (law) marks a considerable step in the right direction to securing an absolutely paramount element to our society.
This bill (law) marks a considerable step in the right direction to securing an absolutely paramount element to our society. As Senator King states, the electrical grid has moved from keeping our lights on, to powering financial transactions, regulating traffic patterns, and maintaining order in our world. As a former cybersecurity executive of a global power and utility enterprise, this is a great effort to secure the grid and the organizations that are rapidly employing digital technologies including Internet of Things (IoT), technologies that are often launched and implemented prioritizing efficiency over security. I am excited to see the results of this pilot and how that data informs future legislation.

If you are an expert on this topic:

Dot Your Expert Comments

SUBSCRIBE to alert when new comments are posted on this news. :


Join the Conversation

Join the Conversation

In this article