Security Expert Re: Key Ring Exposes 44 M Digital Wallet Items Due To AWS S3 Bucket Misconfiguration

Threatpost is reporting 44M Digital Wallet Items Exposed in Key Ring Cloud Misconfig due to unsecured AWS S3 buckets. Key Ring allows users to upload scans and photos of membership and loyalty cards onto a digital folder on one’s phone; however, many users also use it to store copies of IDs, driver licenses, credit cards, and more.
EXPERTS COMMENTS
Patrick Hamilton, Security Evangelist , Lucy Security
April 03, 2020
Developers can take "minimum viable product" to mean "does this work".
Developers can take "minimum viable product" to mean "does this work" -- they often forget to add security into their viability equation. For Key Ring, it seems overly simple to say basic security hygiene means following the instructions that came with your S3 bucket. As for Key Ring users, there's a minimum cost of convenience: they will now have to be hyper vigilant with every email they recei ....Developers can take "minimum viable product" to mean "does this work" -- they often forget to add security into their viability equation. For Key Ring, it seems overly simple to say basic security hygiene means following the instructions that came with your S3 bucket. As for Key Ring users, there's a minimum cost of convenience: they will now have to be hyper vigilant with every email they receive. Phishing attacks with this level of information will easily get past firewalls.
[Read More >>]
[Read More >>]
If you are an expert on this topic:
SUBSCRIBE to alert when new comments are posted on this news. :
[Read More >>]