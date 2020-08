Freepik reported that hackers were able to steal emails and password hashes for 8.3M Freepik and Flaticon users in an SQL injection attack against the company’s Flaticon website.

Freepik is one of the largest online graphic resources sites in the world; together Freepik and the Flaticon database platform total 18 million monthly unique users, 50 million monthly views, and 100 million monthly downloads.