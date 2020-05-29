Security Expert Re: Fortune 500 Company NTT Discloses Hack On Internal Network

323 0
Dot Your Expert Comments
Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Google LinkedIn Email

The Japanese telecommunications leader NTT disclosed today a security breach in which hackers gained access to their internal network and stole customer data.

EXPERTS COMMENTS
Timothy Chiu, Vice President of Marketing,  K2 Cyber Security
May 29, 2020
NTT’s security breach is another indication that criminals are using more and more sophisticated hacks.
NTT’s security breach is another indication that criminals are using more and more sophisticated hacks to get confidential data. Like other well-planned attacks, this one appears to have required knowledge of, and access to, multiple systems in order to access the final target. With this increased level of sophistication used by cyber criminals, organizations should be reminded that they need ....
[Read More >>]

If you are an expert on this topic:

Submit Your Expert Comments
In this article