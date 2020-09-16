Security Expert Re: FBI Issues Alert, Says Credential Stuffing Attacks Account For 41% Of Recent Bank Hacks

The FBI sent a private security alert to the US financial sector warning about the increasing number of credential stuffing attacks that have targeted their networks, leading to breaches and considerable financial losses. Since 2017, nearly 50,000 account compromises have been reported against US banks, financial services providers, insurance companies, and investment firms.Credential stuffing attacks accounted for 41% – the greatest volume – of all security incidents against the financial sector from 2017-2019.