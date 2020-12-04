Expert Comments

Security Expert Re: Absa Financial Services Employee Sells Customer Data To Third Parties

The South African-based Absa financial services group has reported that a rogue employee sold customer data to third parties.  The employee, a credit analyst,  had access to the group’s risk modelling processes as part of his job.  Absa offers services in 12 countries across the continent with roughly 42,000 employees.  

Patryk Brożek
CEO
Fudo Security
Only session management and recording can fully protect companies from these types of threats.
Our recent studies have concluded that malicious employees' and contractors’ activity within an organization, along with human error, make up the most significant cybersecurity threat. Yet, most popular protection tools, such as VPNs, multi-factor authentication, or IAM systems either do not address this risk or are cumbersome to deploy. Only session management and recording can fully protect co.....Read More
