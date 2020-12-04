Security Expert Re: Absa Financial Services Employee Sells Customer Data To Third Parties

The South African-based Absa financial services group has reported that a rogue employee sold customer data to third parties. The employee, a credit analyst, had access to the group’s risk modelling processes as part of his job. Absa offers services in 12 countries across the continent with roughly 42,000 employees.

Experts Comments