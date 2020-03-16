Security Expert On IMDA Plans To Introduce Rules For Safer Experience Of IoT Devices

160 0
Dot Your Expert Comments
Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Google LinkedIn Email

The Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) have announced their plans to introduce requirements that provide a safer experience for users of IoT devices in their homes.  The new rules proposed state that home routers need to meet requirements that include stronger password administration in order to prevent hackers stealing personal information.  The IMDA and the new Cyber security labelling scheme proposed by the Cybersecurity Agency of Singapore (CSA) claim that these new rules protect users from the increased use of IoT devices and creates awareness around security.

EXPERTS COMMENTS
Matt Walmsley, EMEA Director,  Vectra
March 16, 2020
The CLS’ proposed “security rating” scheme aims to indicate and differentiate products “with better cybersecurity provisions”.
The intention to educate and enable consumers around better security practices for their IoT devices is clearly positive and fills an unmet need. That said, voluntary schemes such as Singapore’s recently announced Cybersecurity Labelling Scheme for IoT devices will likely only get picked up by the sub-set of vendors that are proactive about their customers’ and product’s security. The CLS’ ....
[Read More >>]

If you are an expert on this topic:

Dot Your Expert Comments

SUBSCRIBE to alert when new comments are posted on this news. :


In this article