Security Expert On IMDA Plans To Introduce Rules For Safer Experience Of IoT Devices

The Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) have announced their plans to introduce requirements that provide a safer experience for users of IoT devices in their homes. The new rules proposed state that home routers need to meet requirements that include stronger password administration in order to prevent hackers stealing personal information. The IMDA and the new Cyber security labelling scheme proposed by the Cybersecurity Agency of Singapore (CSA) claim that these new rules protect users from the increased use of IoT devices and creates awareness around security.