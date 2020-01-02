Recently, the Twelve Security blog reported that Wyze Labs, makers of a line of popular affordable security cameras, had suffered a huge breach in which the company’s production databases were left entirely open to the internet. This exposed the personal data of 2.4 million users, including usernames and emails, WiFi information, and health information. This is not the first time Wyze has been breached, and the last occurred just six months ago.
Security Camera Breach Exposing 2.4 Million Users’ Personal Data
