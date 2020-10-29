Security Blueprints Of Many Companies Leaked In Hack Of Swedish Firm Gunnebo – Experts Reaction

In March 2020, KrebsOnSecurity alerted Swedish security giant Gunnebo Group that hackers had broken into its network and sold the access to a criminal group which specializes in deploying ransomware. In August, Gunnebo said it had successfully thwarted a ransomware attack, but this week it emerged that the intruders stole and published online tens of thousands of sensitive documents — including schematics of client bank vaults and surveillance systems. The Gunnebo Group is a Swedish multinational company that provides physical security to a variety of clients globally, including banks, government agencies, airports, casinos, jewelry stores, tax agencies and even nuclear power plants. The company has operations in 25 countries, more than 4,000 employees, and billions in revenue annually.

Full story here: https://krebsonsecurity. com/2020/10/security- blueprints-of-many-companies- leaked-in-hack-of-swedish- firm-gunnebo/