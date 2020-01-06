Security Awareness Advocate On Austria’s Foreign Ministry Targeted By ‘Serious’ Cyber Attack

Austria’s foreign ministry has been targeted by a cyber-attack that is suspected to have been conducted by another country.

The ministry said the seriousness of the attack suggested it might have been carried out by a “state actor”. The hack started on Saturday night and experts warn it could continue for several days.

A Russian group called Fancy Bear was suspected to have been involved and was blamed for a similar attack on the German parliament in 2015.

The full story can be found here: https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/ world-europe-50997773