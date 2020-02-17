Rutter’s Hit By Credit Card Stealing Malware – Privacy Expert Comments

Rutter’s, the convenience store, fast food restaurant, and gas station chain owner, has disclosed that 71 locations were infected with a point-of-sale (POS) malware that was used by attackers to steal customers’ credit card information. Rutter’s disclosed in a Notice of Payment Card Incident that it found evidence indicating that some payment card data from cards used on point-of-sale (POS) devices from convenience stores and fuel pumps were accessed by an unauthorized actor using malware installed on the payment processing systems.