Rutter’s Hit By Credit Card Stealing Malware – Privacy Expert Comments

512 0
Dot Your Expert Comments
Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Google LinkedIn Email

Rutter’s, the convenience store, fast food restaurant, and gas station chain owner, has disclosed that 71 locations were infected with a point-of-sale (POS) malware that was used by attackers to steal customers’ credit card information. Rutter’s disclosed in a Notice of Payment Card Incident that it found evidence indicating that some payment card data from cards used on point-of-sale (POS) devices from convenience stores and fuel pumps were accessed by an unauthorized actor using malware installed on the payment processing systems.

EXPERTS COMMENTS
Paul Bischoff, Privacy Advocate,  Comparitech
February 17, 2020
Victims who used EMV chips at Rutters still had their credit card numbers stolen, but their verification codes and names were not.
The POS malware attack on Rutters should serve as a reminder for consumers to avoid using magnetic strip readers for credit card payments and instead opt for those that use tap or EMV chips. Whether a criminal uses malware or a physical card skimmer, EMV chips and will prevent all of your credit card details being stolen. Victims who used EMV chips at Rutters still had their credit card numbers st ....
[Read More >>]

If you are an expert on this topic:

Dot Your Expert Comments

SUBSCRIBE to alert when new comments are posted on this news. :


In this article