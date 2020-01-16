Russians Hack Ukrainian Gas Company – Experts Comments

Russian military hackers have been boring into the Ukrainian gas company, Burisma, at the centre of the Trump impeachment affair, according to security experts.

The hacking attempts against Burisma, on whose board Hunter Biden (Joe Biden’s son) served, began in early November, as talk of the Bidens, Ukraine and impeachment was dominating the news in the United States.

It is not yet clear what the hackers found, or precisely what they were searching for. But the experts say the timing and scale of the attacks suggest that the Russians could be searching for potentially embarrassing material on the Bidens — the same kind of information that Mr. Trump wanted from Ukraine when he pressed for an investigation of the Bidens and Burisma, setting off a chain of events that led to his impeachment.

Then, as now, the Russian hackers from a military intelligence unit known formerly as the G.R.U., and to private researchers by the alias “Fancy Bear,” used so-called phishing emails that appear designed to steal usernames and passwords, according to Area 1, the Silicon Valley security firm that detected the hacking.