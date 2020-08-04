Russian Hackers Stole US-UK Trade Talk Papers From Liam Fox’s Email Account

As reported by Sky News, Russian hackers stole secret trade deal papers from the email account of former cabinet minister Liam Fox.

Reuters report that Mr Fox’s account was broken into multiple times between 12 July and 2 October 2019 – in the run up to last year’s general election. It said a “spear phishing” message was used, which tricks the target into handing over their password and login details. Quoting unnamed sources, Reuters reported officials did not say which group was responsible but did insist the attack “bore the hallmarks of a state-backed operation”.