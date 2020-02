A leak of 10,000 records at a Leicestershire care home provider exposed elderly patients’ wishes not to be resuscitated, according to The Register. The leak, which came from an unsecured S3 bucket, also revealed detailed care plans and precisely how much councils paid for individual patients’ care. Rotherwood Care Group, trading as Rotherwood Healthcare, were also caught out by their website privacy policy, which consisted solely of lorem ipsum placeholder text.