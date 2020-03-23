Rogers Communications Data Exposure – Experts Reaction By Security Experts March 23, 2020 467 0 Dot Your Expert Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Google LinkedIn Email An unsecured database has led to the exposure of customer data at Rogers Communications, a Canadian ISP. EXPERTS COMMENTS Robert Capps, VP , NuData Security March 23, 2020 As demonstrated in the EU with GDPR, companies have an important role in securing data that they are the custodian of. While this breach appears to limit exposed data to name, address, email, and some account information, consumers who were subject the disclosure should be on guard for fraudulent email and phone calls that may attempt to solicit more confidential information. Cybercriminals leverage this type of data to build synthetic identities or take over an existing account to buy goods and services. The larg ....[Read More >>]While this breach appears to limit exposed data to name, address, email, and some account information, consumers who were subject the disclosure should be on guard for fraudulent email and phone calls that may attempt to solicit more confidential information. Cybercriminals leverage this type of data to build synthetic identities or take over an existing account to buy goods and services. The large amount of data that is made available through these kinds of compromises, and the public perception of companies that fall victim to these attacks, has led many companies to take a more pro-active stance to secure all data, and make security part of their core business practice. As demonstrated in the EU with GDPR, companies have an important role in securing data that they are the custodian of. Share Like(0) If you are an expert on this topic: Dot Your Expert Comments SUBSCRIBE to alert when new comments are posted on this news. : Subscribe In this article Expert Comments
[Read More >>]