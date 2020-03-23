Rogers Communications Data Exposure – Experts Reaction

467 0
Dot Your Expert Comments
Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Google LinkedIn Email

An unsecured database has led to the exposure of customer data at Rogers Communications, a Canadian ISP.

EXPERTS COMMENTS
Robert Capps, VP ,  NuData Security
March 23, 2020
As demonstrated in the EU with GDPR, companies have an important role in securing data that they are the custodian of.
While this breach appears to limit exposed data to name, address, email, and some account information, consumers who were subject the disclosure should be on guard for fraudulent email and phone calls that may attempt to solicit more confidential information. Cybercriminals leverage this type of data to build synthetic identities or take over an existing account to buy goods and services. The larg ....
[Read More >>]

If you are an expert on this topic:

Dot Your Expert Comments

SUBSCRIBE to alert when new comments are posted on this news. :


In this article