REvil Ransomware Creates eBay-like Auction Site For Stolen Data – Experts Comments

The operators of the REvil ransomware have launched a new auction site used to sell victim’s stolen data to the highest bidder. REvil, otherwise known as Sodinokibi, is a ransomware operation that breaches corporate networks using exposed remote desktop services, spam, exploits, and hacked Managed Service Providers. Once established on a network, they quietly spread laterally through the company while stealing unencrypted data from workstations and exposed servers.