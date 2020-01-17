Return Of Emotet In New 2020 Campaign – Expert On Research

Researchers at cybersecurity firm Proofpoint have observed that the prolific botnet Emotet has returned to the email threat landscape after a hiatus at the end of 2019. The Trojan-turned-botnet is being distributed by threat group TA542, using attachments and malicious links containing the botnet payload. So far in 2020, Proofpoint has observed Emotet targeting pharmaceutical companies in the US, Mexico, Germany, Japan and Australia amongst other regions and sectors.