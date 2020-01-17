Return Of Emotet In New 2020 Campaign – Expert On Research

Researchers at cybersecurity firm Proofpoint have observed that the prolific botnet Emotet has returned to the email threat landscape after a hiatus at the end of 2019. The Trojan-turned-botnet is being distributed by threat group TA542, using attachments and malicious links containing the botnet payload. So far in 2020, Proofpoint has observed Emotet targeting pharmaceutical companies in the US, Mexico, Germany, Japan and Australia amongst other regions and sectors.

Sherrod DeGrippo, Senior Director, Threat Research and Detection,  Proofpoint
January 17, 2020
TA542’s recent uptick in activity shows that threat actors work smarter not harder.
Emotet is one of the world’s most disruptive threats and organizations worldwide should take its return seriously. They have a massive sending infrastructure—nobody hits volumes like they do. TA542’s recent uptick in activity shows that threat actors work smarter not harder. They took 150 days off in 2019 and even with breaks, they’re incredibly effective. When TA542 returned in Septem ....
